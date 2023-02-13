Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $32,000 Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 391.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,559,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,513 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 329.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,348,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,034,061 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $1,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 149.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DBD shares. DA Davidson downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.31. 673,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,196. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $182.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.11. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

