Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NYSE BLDR traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $80.94. 176,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,626. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

