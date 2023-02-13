Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 118,277 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.14. 458,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,460. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

