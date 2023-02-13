Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 25,559 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,559 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.48. 44,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,075. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

In related news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 8,208,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,040,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

