Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRBZF remained flat at $67.22 during midday trading on Monday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $98.66.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.