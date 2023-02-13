Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$135.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PD. TD Securities increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.90.

Shares of TSE:PD traded up C$1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching C$88.30. The stock had a trading volume of 98,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,259. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -6.37. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$64.62 and a 52 week high of C$116.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$103.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

