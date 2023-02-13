Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOPM traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $27.41.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.