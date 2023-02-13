Polygon (MATIC) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00005430 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Polygon has a market cap of $10.27 billion and $731.09 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00422725 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,064.48 or 0.28003407 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000159 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
