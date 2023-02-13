Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX):

1/24/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $51.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.68. 122,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,692. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $504,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $504,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $90,132.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,945,700 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 500,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 624.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 124,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

