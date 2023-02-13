Piper Sandler Upgrades Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to “Neutral”

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $138.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $133.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.53% from the company’s previous close.

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.43.

Progressive stock opened at $138.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.75. Progressive has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $139.89.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

