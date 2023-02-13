Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of -0.74.

Institutional Trading of Pingtan Marine Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PME. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

