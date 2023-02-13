Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,800 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS PNGAY traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 193,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $17.86.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
