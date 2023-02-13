Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,800 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS PNGAY traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 193,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.