Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) versus Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Financial Analysis

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Phreesia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Riskified shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -70.36% -50.32% -41.55% Riskified -45.76% -21.90% -18.49%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Phreesia has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riskified has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Phreesia and Riskified, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 2 11 0 2.85 Riskified 0 2 4 0 2.67

Phreesia presently has a consensus target price of $37.07, indicating a potential downside of 2.57%. Riskified has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.42%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than Phreesia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phreesia and Riskified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $213.23 million 9.41 -$118.16 million ($3.54) -10.75 Riskified $229.14 million 4.27 -$178.88 million ($0.69) -8.65

Phreesia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riskified. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riskified, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Riskified beats Phreesia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc. is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Riskified

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

