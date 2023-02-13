Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 9,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total value of C$130,409.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,889,694.71. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.15, for a total transaction of C$110,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,179,388.95. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 9,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total transaction of C$130,409.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,889,694.71. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,083.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

TSE PEY opened at C$11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.89. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$9.61 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

