Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 3,046 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 46,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 156.9% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 5,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.1% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,195,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.