Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 2,619 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $481.86. The company had a trading volume of 25,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,632. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $460.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.02.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

