Pegasus Partners Ltd. Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 0.6% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.80. 239,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,429,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

