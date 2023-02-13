Pegasus Partners Ltd. Invests $259,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.2 %

CSGP stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.84. 48,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,545. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $85.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

