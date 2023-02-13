Pegasus Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.45. 20,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,828. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.