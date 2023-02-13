Pegasus Partners Ltd. Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,996,000 after purchasing an additional 913,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,102,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 880,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,866,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,969,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.37.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,792,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

