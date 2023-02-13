Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $37.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,342 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.7% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.03. 80,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

