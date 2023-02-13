Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,911 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $348.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114,130. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $409.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.39 and its 200-day moving average is $277.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

