Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,344 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,647,000 after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 89,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period.
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.41. 101,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,203. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63.
