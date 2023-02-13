Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires 94 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMG Group LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.29. The stock had a trading volume of 68,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,383. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

