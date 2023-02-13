PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

PC Connection has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Trading Up 1.7 %

CNXN traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $42.27. 107,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $177,890.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,128,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,438,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $212,188.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,530,952.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $177,890.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,128,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,438,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,068 shares of company stock worth $1,840,669. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.