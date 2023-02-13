PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
PC Connection has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
PC Connection Trading Up 1.7 %
CNXN traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $42.27. 107,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.76.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
