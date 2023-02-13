PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 391.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.26. 2,756,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,044,732. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.