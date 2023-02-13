Payden & Rygel Takes $2.45 Million Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400,550 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829,364 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.42 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

