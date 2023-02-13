Payden & Rygel Has $408,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,500 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DLR stock opened at $111.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.