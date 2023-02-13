PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the January 15th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
PAX Global Technology Stock Up 3.8 %
PXGYF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,449. PAX Global Technology has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.
About PAX Global Technology
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAX Global Technology (PXGYF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.