PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the January 15th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

PAX Global Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

PXGYF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,449. PAX Global Technology has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and sale of electronic payment terminal products and related services. Its products include Android SmartPOS, Android SmartTablet, Countertop, PINpad, Multiplane, and Classic POS. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the PRC, Hong Kong, the United States of America, and Italy.

