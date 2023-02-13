Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Update

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Patriot Gold Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of PGOL opened at $0.06 on Monday. Patriot Gold has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.
About Patriot Gold
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patriot Gold (PGOL)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- AbbVie Has a Mixed Outlook After Mixed Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.