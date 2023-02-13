Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Update

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Patriot Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PGOL opened at $0.06 on Monday. Patriot Gold has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

About Patriot Gold

Patriot Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of natural resource properties. Its property holdings include the Vernal, Windy Peak, and Rainbow Mountain projects. The company was founded by Trevor B. Newton on November 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

