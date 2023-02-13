Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $32.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRMRF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

