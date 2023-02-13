Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 226,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,885,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 20.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,636,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,964,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,660,000. Aflac Inc. bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,831,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.