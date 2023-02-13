Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 146,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.2% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 691,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,350 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.3% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 667,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 142,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RRGB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CL King started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Hold”.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 0.2 %

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $9.60 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

