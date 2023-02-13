Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,592 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the period. Parke Bancorp comprises about 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Parke Bancorp worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 678.6% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 384,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 335,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $45,313.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $45,313.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,674 shares of company stock worth $343,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

PKBK stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 43.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

