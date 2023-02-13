Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,447 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,447 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure accounts for 2.0% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at $22,857,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $401,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $37.78.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.