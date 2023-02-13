Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,061 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. Civista Bancshares comprises about 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Civista Bancshares worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 37.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $343.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Articles

