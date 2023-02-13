Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 24,249 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,249 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.38% of Whole Earth Brands worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at $6,643,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at $3,506,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 176.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 198,392 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,110,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 120,627 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 100.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 112,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $141.05 million, a P/E ratio of 113.04 and a beta of 0.47. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on FREE. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

