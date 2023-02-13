Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

ORRF stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $257.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 23.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other news, Director Meera R. Modi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $26,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,088.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,766 shares of company stock valued at $47,065. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

ORRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

