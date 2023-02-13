Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the period. West Bancorporation makes up 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.77% of West Bancorporation worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $356.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 21.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.