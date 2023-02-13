Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 27,099 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.84% of Lifetime Brands worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,866,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

