Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,076 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $375.19 million, a P/E ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.07. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,135,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,363,523. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,312,301.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,135,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,363,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,048 in the last ninety days. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

