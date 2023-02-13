Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,166 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.89% of One Stop Systems worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in One Stop Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in One Stop Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,011,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in One Stop Systems by 13.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on One Stop Systems to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Activity at One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 200,324 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $540,874.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OSS opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 million, a P/E ratio of 81.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.