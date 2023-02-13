Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 166,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 49,396 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,466 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.