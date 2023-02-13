P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Down to $28.02

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.02, but opened at $27.02. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 66 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $621.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.33.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.
