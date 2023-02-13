P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Down to $28.02

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.02, but opened at $27.02. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 66 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $621.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after buying an additional 716,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,292,000 after buying an additional 603,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 145,392 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.