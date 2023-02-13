Oxen Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $256,125.04 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and $256,125.04 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,495.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00414465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015752 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.46 or 0.00723222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00093625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.05 or 0.00563138 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,892,409 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

