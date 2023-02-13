Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,835 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning accounts for approximately 0.2% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $12,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 139.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after buying an additional 668,768 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,560,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,341,000 after purchasing an additional 444,939 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,272,000 after purchasing an additional 403,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 286,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock worth $779,163. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.54. 28,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,560. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $103.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

