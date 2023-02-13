Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,300 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,304.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,206,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,724 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,231,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,003,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,515 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.8 %

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

NYSE:OR opened at $12.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.77. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

