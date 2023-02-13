Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

OESX stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 144,350 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,238,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,617,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 209,282 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.