Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Down 17.9 %
Shares of ONVO opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.
Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
