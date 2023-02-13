Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Reaches $62.98 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $62.98 million and $6.65 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00031844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00043733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00215740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

